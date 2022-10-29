Google Pixel 7a could launch with Tensor G2 chipset

Earlier this month, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 series alongside the much-awaited Pixel Watch. Now, all eyes seem to be on Google’s upcoming mid-range phone – the Pixel 7a.

When Google launched the Pixel 3a years back, the device was known to offer the same flagship experience as the Pixel 3 while cutting down on build quality, water resistance and some hardware. Google continued in the same direction with the Pixel 6a.

Back in August, a change in Android code speculated that Google was indeed working on Pixel 7a, suggesting that the device would be launched sometime in 2023. And according to a recent report by 9to5Google, the upcoming affordable Pixel device might feature the Tensor G2 chipset, pack the same camera sensor as the Pixel 7 and could be codenamed ‘Lynx’.

The known tipster Digital Chat Station had also indicated that Google was working on a Pixel device that was going to be manufactured by Foxconn in China and that it was going to be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and come with a ceramic body. Another known Android researcher Kuba Wojciechowski pointed out that the device codenamed Lynx will come with a ‘P9222’ chip for wireless charging.

But since none of this is official at the moment, we recommend you to take this information with a grain of salt since things might change down the line.