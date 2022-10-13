Pixel 7 goes on sale: How does it stack against the iPhone 14?

The Google Pixel 7 goes on sale in India starting today and comes with a lot of improvements over the Pixel 6 which never launched in India officially. The Pixel 7 is in fact the first flagship Pixel phone to launch in the country since the Pixel 3 series. It comes with a new Tensor G2 chip, a new design and more. However, how does the new Pixel compare to the Apple iPhone 14, the newest iPhone out there? Here’s a quick head-to-head between the two phones to help you pick one for yourself if you plan on buying a new flagship.

Pricing

The Google Pixel 7 is priced starting at Rs 59,999 in India without any offers, which is much lesser than the iPhone 14’s starting price of Rs 79,900. But with cashback offers, you can get the Pixel 7 for Rs 49,999 and lower presuming you are exchanging the phone. Keep in mind that the MRP mentioned is for the base storage variants of each phone. While the iPhone 14 does come with higher storage options, the Pixel 7 is only available in 128GB in India

Software and ecosystem

The Apple iPhone 14 comes with Apple’s iOS 16 interface, and is part of the Apple ecosystem, complete with a Lightning charging port and seamless, easy connectivity to other Apple products like the AirPods and MacBooks.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 comes with stock Android 13, and while the Android ecosystem may not be as tightly knit as the Apple ecosystem, being a Pixel device brings the phone perks like regular Feature Drop updates, bundled storage benefits and even a bundled VPN service on the way. However, the VPN service is not coming to India. The Pixel 7 also has Type-C connectivity, making it the more universal device that can be charged with any Type-C cable.

Display

The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1 inch (1170 x 2532) OLED display with HDR10, Dolby Vision support and 1200 nits peak brightness. The screen is one of Apple’s older designs, and doesn’t get the Dynamic Notch, instead an option for the classic Apple notch which was also found on the Apple iPhone 13.

Coming to the Pixel 7, we have a slightly larger 6.3-inch (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The phone also has a peak brightness of 1400 nits, and comes with a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout.

Performance

The iPhone 14 is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the same chipset that powered last year’s iPhone 13 Pro variants. While it isn’t the brand’s newest chipset on the market, the A15 is still a performance-oriented flagship chip and can handle multitasking easily, along with all games that are present on the iOS platform right now.

The Pixel 7 comes with the new Tensor G2 chipset, which is yet to be pitted against other chipsets in terms of performance. However, Google claims it is a big improvement over the Pixel 6’s Tensor chip from last year, which was already a powerful chip with some neat AI-capabilities.

Camera

The iPhone 14 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back including two 12MP wide and ultrawide cameras. While the cameras feature Apple’s flagship-level colour dynamics and take great pictures, they feel outdated in terms of resolution against the new 50MP cameras we have on the iPhone 14 Pro. Regardless, the cameras can still record 4K videos at up to 60fps. We also have a 12MP front camera that is also capable of 4K 60fps recording.

The Pixel 7 also comes with dual cameras on the back including a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The setup is also capable of 4K 60fps video recording. You also get Google’s signature AI-powered features here like Magic Eraser and smart de-blurring of photos, even older ones from other phones. The Pixel 7 also gets a 10.8MP front camera which can also record 4K 60fps.

Battery, charging

The iPhone 14 has a 3,279mAh battery that supports USB Power Delivery 2.0 and wireless charging. Meanwhile the Pixel 7 comes with a larger 4,355mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and wireless charging support as well.