Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro will be coming to India after all

Google Pixel 7 series: Google is set to launch the new Pixel-series phones with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro next month on October 6. The Pixel 7 series was first revealed by Google earlier this year during its Google I/O 2022 event.

However, whether the Pixel 7-series phones would officially come to India remained a mystery, given that Google hasn’t released a flagship Pixel phone in India recently, opting to only make the less expensive a-series phones available in the country.

However, it is now confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be coming to India indeed. A new microsite on Flipkart India has shared a ‘coming soon’ poster of both the new Pixel 7 phones, signaling that the phones could soon be available in India next month, likely alongside the global launch.

Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro India Launch is now CONFIRMED! Yep, the phones are coming to the Indian shore through Flipkart soon. Global launch is in 📆 October 6, let’s wait for pricing and availability details for 🇮🇳#Pixel7 #GooglePixel7 #Pixel7Pro #Pixel7Series pic.twitter.com/s81d1qwSwH — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 21, 2022

A new tweet by Google India’s Twitter has also confirmed the same.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ ❤️ nbd just our heart skipping a beat cuz the wait is almost over! Pixel 7 Pro and 7, coming soon to India. Stay tuned for more. — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 21, 2022

Pixel 7 series: What to expect?

Google has gone for a similar design for the new Pixel 7 series, with a raised camera visor bar laying horizontally across the top of the phone just like the Pixel 6 series. However, the bar now gets a metallic finish, leaving the cameras standing out, unlike the all-black bars on the Pixel 6 series.

Both the new Pixels are expected to be powered by the new Tensor G2 chip, which will be Google’s second in-house smartphone chip, succeeding the Pixel 6-series’ Tensor chip. Google claims the new hardware will provide “more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition.”

Other expected features include 50MP cameras, Android 13 and 120Hz displays, although more concrete details will be revealed by Google on launch day, that is October 6.