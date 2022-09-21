scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro will be coming to India after all

Google Pixel 7 series: Google's Pixel 7 series, incluing both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be coming to India, Google India has now confirmed.

gogle pixel 7, pixel 7 series, pixel 7, pixel 7 pro,Here's what to expect from the upcoming Pixel 7 series. (Image Source: Google)

Google Pixel 7 series: Google is set to launch the new Pixel-series phones with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro next month on October 6. The Pixel 7 series was first revealed by Google earlier this year during its Google I/O 2022 event.

However, whether the Pixel 7-series phones would officially come to India remained a mystery, given that Google hasn’t released a flagship Pixel phone in India recently, opting to only make the less expensive a-series phones available in the country.

However, it is now confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be coming to India indeed. A new microsite on Flipkart India has shared a ‘coming soon’ poster of both the new Pixel 7 phones, signaling that the phones could soon be available in India next month, likely alongside the global launch.

A new tweet by Google India’s Twitter has also confirmed the same.

Pixel 7 series: What to expect?

Google has gone for a similar design for the new Pixel 7 series, with a raised camera visor bar laying horizontally across the top of the phone just like the Pixel 6 series. However, the bar now gets a metallic finish, leaving the cameras standing out, unlike the all-black bars on the Pixel 6 series.

Also Read |Google Pixel 7 series benchmark hints at what to expect from new Tensor G2 chip

Both the new Pixels are expected to be powered by the new Tensor G2 chip, which will be Google’s second in-house smartphone chip, succeeding the Pixel 6-series’ Tensor chip. Google claims the new hardware will provide “more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition.”

Other expected features include 50MP cameras, Android 13 and 120Hz displays, although more concrete details will be revealed by Google on launch day, that is October 6.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 07:26:06 pm
Next Story

Nazriya Nazim is fed up as Fahadh Faasil ‘has nothing to say’ in new ad, fans demand Bangalore Days Chapter 2

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement