Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price leaks ahead of launch

Google confirmed earlier this month that it will be bringing the flagship Pixel 7 series to India, marking the first time a flagship-series Pixel phone will be officially sold in the country in years. While the look of the phone was revealed by Google itself back in summer during the I/O 2022 event, we now have the first leaks that point towards the pricing of the two phones.

As per the leaks, the price of the vanilla Pixel 7 will begin at $599, which comes to about Rs 48,600, while the price of the Pixel 7 Pro will begin at $899, or about Rs 72,900.

Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro price leaked. Pixel 7 $599 which is around ₹48,600 Pixel 7 Pro $899 around ₹72,900 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 22, 2022

Of course, even if these prices end up being correct post-launch, we will not see the phones launch at this price in India. Like many Apple and other Google smartphones, taxes and other financial components add up for an increased price when these devices are sold in India. The same is expected from the Google Pixel 7 series.

The Pixel 6a was also sold in India at Rs 43,999, much higher than the US price of $449, which comes down to about Rs 36,417 when converted. A similar trend was also observed with the iPhone 14 series that launched earlier this month.

Another leak by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on Twitter suggests that the India pricing of the Pixel 7 series could begin at Rs 50,000-Rs 52,000 including discounts.

Consider Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to be refined versions of the Pixel 6 series. Keeping the design same allowed Google to improve the internals while setting the price same Expect improved thermals, network connectivity, & FP performance India pricing could be ₹50/52k with discounts — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 23, 2022

Brar also adds that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro should be considered as refined versions of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, with a similar design, but improved thermals, connectivity and fingerprint performance.

The Google Pixel 7 series is set to come with Google’s second in-house processor, the Tensor G2 chipset, which is expected to bring some improvements of its own over last year’s Tensor chip that powered the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 pro and Pixel 6a.