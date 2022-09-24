scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price leaks ahead of launch

The Google Pixel 7 series is expected to release in India on October 6 next month. 

Pixel 7 series, pixel 7, pixel 7 pro,Here's what we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series so far. (Image Source: Google)

Google confirmed earlier this month that it will be bringing the flagship Pixel 7 series to India, marking the first time a flagship-series Pixel phone will be officially sold in the country in years. While the look of the phone was revealed by Google itself back in summer during the I/O 2022 event, we now have the first leaks that point towards the pricing of the two phones.

As per the leaks, the price of the vanilla Pixel 7 will begin at $599, which comes to about Rs 48,600, while the price of the Pixel 7 Pro will begin at $899, or about Rs 72,900.

Of course, even if these prices end up being correct post-launch, we will not see the phones launch at this price in India. Like many Apple and other Google smartphones, taxes and other financial components add up for an increased price when these devices are sold in India. The same is expected from the Google Pixel 7 series.

The Pixel 6a was also sold in India at Rs 43,999, much higher than the US price of $449, which comes down to about Rs 36,417 when converted. A similar trend was also observed with the iPhone 14 series that launched earlier this month.

Also Read |Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Another leak by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on Twitter suggests that the India pricing of the Pixel 7 series could begin at Rs 50,000-Rs 52,000 including discounts.

Brar also adds that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro should be considered as refined versions of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, with a similar design, but improved thermals, connectivity and fingerprint performance.

The Google Pixel 7 series is set to come with Google’s second in-house processor, the Tensor G2 chipset, which is expected to bring some improvements of its own over last year’s Tensor chip that powered the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 pro and Pixel 6a.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 10:01:21 am
