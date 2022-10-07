scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Price in India vs price in US, UK, Singapore and more

Here is the price of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro across countries compared.

google pixel 7, pixel 7, pixel 7 pro,Thinking of buying the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from abroad? Check out international prices here. (Image Source: Google)

The Google Pixel 7 series comprising a Pixel 7 and a top-end Pixel 7 pro were announced globally by Google yesterday, months after an initial look at the new devices was offered at Google I/O in May 2022. The new phones launched in 17 countries including India yesterday, and the price of the phones in India is not the most affordable, with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro starting at Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999 respectively, without any offers.

But what if you wanted to get the Pixel phones from another country, by asking a friend, relative or colleague to import one for you this holiday season. Would it actually be cheaper to get the device from elsewhere? Find out in our price comparison chart below.

Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 7  (Converted Price) Pixel 7 Pro (Converted Price)
India Rs 59,999 Rs 89,999
US $599 $899 Rs 49,342 Rs 74,055
UK £599 £849 Rs 54,920 Rs 77,842
Singapore SGD 999 SGD 1,299 Rs 57,531 Rs 74,808
Australia A$ 999 A$ 1,299 Rs 52,593 Rs 68,387
Canada CA$ 799 CA$ 1,179 Rs 47,854 Rs 70,613
Japan ¥ 82,500 ¥ 1,24,300 Rs 46,874 Rs 70,623
Norway NOK 6,990 NOK 9,490 Rs 53,564 Rs 72,722
Denmark DKK 4,999 DKK 6,999 Rs 54,089 Rs 75,730
Sweden SEK 7,290 SEK 9,990 Rs 53,672 Rs 73,551
Taiwan NT$ 18,990 NT$ 26,990 Rs 49,362 Rs 70,157
France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland € 649 € 899 Rs 52,277 Rs 72,414

As you can see, both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are much cheaper in multiple countries. Moreover, pre-booking the phones in regions like France, Germany and UK, also gets you some interesting offers including a bundled Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro, or a discount on the Pixel Watch.

But in India, Flipkart is offering several bank offers, along with exchange bonus to bring the price down further. For those with an HDFC Bank card (credit or debit), Flipkart is offering up to Rs 10,000 cashback, which can bring the price down to Rs 49,999. With the Pixel 7 Pro, the price can go down to Rs 69,999 when clubbed with bank offers, exchange bonus, etc.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED and 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD AMOLED screens respectively. Both phones are powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset and come with 8GB and 12GB RAM respectively with options for both 128GB and 256GB storage.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 01:18:17 pm
