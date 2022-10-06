Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch today: Expected specifications

Google is set to launch the Pixel 7 series today globally and in India, marking the first time a flagship Pixel phone will launch in the country in years. The new phones include the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, two phones with a familiar design language, new colours and updated specifications.

Ahead of the launch event, here are all the expected specifications we are likely to see on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, based on leaks and rumours so far.

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The device packs IP68 protection against dust and water and comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a horizontal camera bar design.

The device will be powered by the new Google Tensor G2 chip, which succeeds the Tensor chip from last year. This is accompanied by 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a dual camera on the back of the phone comprising a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. This is joined by a 10.8Mp front camera for selfies and video calls. The rear setup is capable of recording up to 4K 60fps video, while the front camera can record 4K video at 30fps.

Other features on the phone include stereo speakers, a 4,335mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging and wireless charging support. The device will come in three colours – Obsidian, Lemongrass and Snow.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro will feature a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD screen with a 120Hz LTPO panel. This device also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and comes with an IP68 certification.

The Pixel 7 Pro will also be powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset, and will come with 12GB RAM standard with either 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There will be three cameras on the Pixel 7 Pro’s back, including a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera which will offer 5X zoom this time instead of 4X zoom. A 10.8MP front camera is present here as well.

The device is also expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and wireless charging support. The three colours here are the Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel variants. Both Pixel phones also come with stock Android 13.