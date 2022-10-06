scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Live now

Google Pixel 7 series launch Live Updates: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, other products expected

Google Pixel 7 series launch: Check out live updates from the Google Pixel 7 series launch event that's set to take place today.

By: Tech Desk
Mumbai | October 6, 2022 1:00:25 pm
pixel 7, pixel 7 pro,The launch event is set to kick off at 7:30pm IST. (Image Source: Google)

Google Pixel 7 series launch: Google is set to launch a number of new products today at its launch event in NYC. The main launches expected are the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, which the tech giant had already showed us a glimpse of at Google I/O 2022 in May.

With a similar design like the Pixel 6 series, including the horizontal camera bar, the Pixel 7 series is expected to pack a new and improved Tensor chip.

The smartphones are also expected to be joined by the Google Pixel Watch, the company’s first smartwatch as well as a Pixel tablet. While we don’t know much about any of these products officially apart from their design, it is just a matter of ours before all information including price and availability will go official.

Live Blog

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch: Check Live Updates on the Pixel 7 series as well as other new products like the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tab below.

While not yet confirmed, the Google Pixel 7 series will, as per rumours, launch in India as well, marking the first time we see a flagship Pixel product launch in the country in years.

The phone is also set to be powered by Google’s second in-house chipset, following up to last year’s Tensor chip

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 01:00:25 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments