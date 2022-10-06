Google Pixel 7 series launch Live Updates: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, other products expected

Google Pixel 7 series launch: Google is set to launch a number of new products today at its launch event in NYC. The main launches expected are the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, which the tech giant had already showed us a glimpse of at Google I/O 2022 in May.

With a similar design like the Pixel 6 series, including the horizontal camera bar, the Pixel 7 series is expected to pack a new and improved Tensor chip.

The smartphones are also expected to be joined by the Google Pixel Watch, the company’s first smartwatch as well as a Pixel tablet. While we don’t know much about any of these products officially apart from their design, it is just a matter of ours before all information including price and availability will go official.