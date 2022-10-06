Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch tonight: Here’s what we know so far, expected specifications

Back in May during the Google I/O conference, Google gave a glimpse of what the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would look like. The company is now launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro later tonight at an event in New York. And with the Made by Google event just a few hours away, here’s everything we know so far about the Google Pixel 7 series.

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Tensor G2 chipset

The Pixel 7 series will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, developed in collaboration with Samsung. While Google has not shared anything specific, some previously leaked benchmarks suggest that the second generation Tensor chipset will offer improved performance. According to the Android developer Kuba Wojciechowski, Tensor G2 will have a ten per cent improvement when it comes to multi-core performance thanks to higher clock speeds and similar level of single-core performance.

Tensor G2 is rumoured to feature the Mali-G78, which supposedly offers 20 per cent more performance while consuming less power. Then there is the improved TPU codenamed ‘Janeiro’ that might help deliver an improved AI experience.

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Slightly improved internals

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are rumoured to have 8GB RAM and 12GB of LPDDR5X memory respectively. They will be available in 128GB or 256GB internal storage variants based on UFS 3.1 with no memory card slot. The phone are expected to offer slightly increased battery capacity and improved fast charging. According to German website Winfuture.De, the Pixel 7 Pro will get a 5000 mAh battery on board.

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Camera upgrades

Speculations also suggest that the Pixel 7 will retain the Pixel 6’s camera setup and sport a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens. The Pixel 7 Pro might get a nifty upgrade in the form of a 48MP telephoto lens. Rumours also indicate that the Pixel 7 Pro will have two new camera modes. The first one might be called Cinematic mode and allow users to record videos in portrait mode while the Macro Focus mode will supposedly let users take close-ups using the ultrawide lens.

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Expected price

According to some leaks, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro might cost $599 (approx Rs 48,60) and $899 (Rs 72,900). Given the Pixel 6a launched at Rs 43,999, we expect the Pixel 7 to start at a slightly higher price, and the Pro could be even more expensive. But do keep in mind that the Pixel 6a is now retailing at Rs 34,199 on Flipkart, which is a heavy discount from the original launch price.