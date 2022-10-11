scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

These three Pixel 7 features will come to Pixel 6 later this year

The Google Pixel 6 will soon be getting some Pixel 7 features like Clear Calling and Guided Frame this December.

Google Pixel, Google Pixel 7 features, Google Pixel 6 featuresGoogle is reportedly porting some Pixel 7 features to the Pixel 6. (Image Source: Google)

Last week, Google launched the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro along with the Pixel Watch. Sporting a Tensor G2 chipset, Google introduced a bunch of new features on the Pixel 7 series like Clear Calling, Guided Frame, SuperRes Zoom, and improved Real Tone.

And according to a recent report by PhoneArena, Google has confirmed that select Pixel 7 features will be coming to the Pixel 6 later this year. Here, we will take a look at Pixel 7 features which Google will be porting over to the Pixel 6 lineup.

Clear Calling

As the name suggests, the Clear Calling feature reduces the background noise and is designed to give the person on the other side a better call experience. While the feature is not currently available on the Pixel 7, Google said it will be rolling out on the Pixel 7 and maybe the Pixel 6 with the December Feature Drop.

Guided Frame

Guided Frame is a feature that is designed for those with impaired vision or poor eyesight. The accessibility feature helps people by using a voice-over announcer who gives directions to the user on how to position the phone in real time. It also comes with a countdown timer so users have time to prepare for the selfie.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism

Spatial Audio for Pixel Buds Pro

In the December Feature Drop, Google will also bring Spatial Audio support for the Pixel Buds Pro on the Pixel 6 series. For those unaware, Spatial Audio creates a 3D surround sound which enables users to tell the direction of the sound and offers an immersive experience.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 04:19:42 pm
Next Story

When Priyanka Chopra revealed she faced ‘complete rejection’ in Bollywood, called celebrities fake: ‘I’ve come close to being broken’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement