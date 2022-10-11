These three Pixel 7 features will come to Pixel 6 later this year

Last week, Google launched the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro along with the Pixel Watch. Sporting a Tensor G2 chipset, Google introduced a bunch of new features on the Pixel 7 series like Clear Calling, Guided Frame, SuperRes Zoom, and improved Real Tone.

And according to a recent report by PhoneArena, Google has confirmed that select Pixel 7 features will be coming to the Pixel 6 later this year. Here, we will take a look at Pixel 7 features which Google will be porting over to the Pixel 6 lineup.

Clear Calling

As the name suggests, the Clear Calling feature reduces the background noise and is designed to give the person on the other side a better call experience. While the feature is not currently available on the Pixel 7, Google said it will be rolling out on the Pixel 7 and maybe the Pixel 6 with the December Feature Drop.

Guided Frame

Guided Frame is a feature that is designed for those with impaired vision or poor eyesight. The accessibility feature helps people by using a voice-over announcer who gives directions to the user on how to position the phone in real time. It also comes with a countdown timer so users have time to prepare for the selfie.

Spatial Audio for Pixel Buds Pro

In the December Feature Drop, Google will also bring Spatial Audio support for the Pixel Buds Pro on the Pixel 6 series. For those unaware, Spatial Audio creates a 3D surround sound which enables users to tell the direction of the sound and offers an immersive experience.