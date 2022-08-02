scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders could open October 6, claims new leak

According to the known tipster John Prosser, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available on October 6.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2022 5:41:22 pm
In May at the Google I/O 2022, Google showed us the rear design of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. They also said that the devices will be available sometime in fall this year. Now, tipster Jon Prosser is suggesting that the upcoming Pixel lineup will be available for pre-order starting October 6. This indicates that the launch event will take place on the same day or a day or two earlier. He also said Google might officially launch both devices on October 13 and that the information comes from ‘very reputable sources’.

Prosser had accurately predicted the launch date of the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. While the exact specifications remain unknown, a report suggests the second generation of Tensor chipset from Google, which will be manufactured by Samsung on 4nm process and feature panel level package (PLP) technology. This is expected to reduce the overall cost and increase productivity. That said, it remains to be seen if Samsung and Google are able to iron out the various issues plaguing the first-generation Tensor SoC.

Meanwhile, Google has launched its Pixel 6a in the Indian market as well as other markets. The phone starts at Rs 43,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB version.  The key feature of the Pixel 6a is the overall software experience. The phone is available for sale on Flipkart.

