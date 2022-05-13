Google Pixel 6A vs Pixel 6: Should you spend the extra $150?

Google announced the Pixel 6A at I/O 2022 last night, a more affordable version of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that starts at USD449 and aims to bring the same Pixel experience to a more affordable segment.

However, the phone obviously does have a few corners cut to bring the price down to the USD449 mark. What are the differences between the Pixel 6A and the Pixel 6? Find out in our head-to-head comparison below.

Screen: The Pixel 6A features a smaller screen size at 6.1-inches compared to the 6.4-inch display panel of the Pixel 6. The phone also misses out on a higher refresh rate, opting to go with a 60Hz screen and not 90Hz as was seen on the Pixel 6.

Internal specifications: While both phones are powered by the same Tensor chip, you get a variant with more memory and storage on the Pixel 6 with the 8GB/256GB model.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6A comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, with no higher variant.

Camera: The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6A both have dual cameras on the back, including the same secondary 12MP wide camera. The difference is with the main sensor.

The Pixel 6 comes with a 50MP primary camera while the Pixel 6A only has a 12.2MP primary camera. Both cameras use a lot of the same AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, Nightsight and more, but the Pixel 6 gets an edge with the higher resolution sensor which will allow it to take photos with more detail.

Battery: Google Pixel 6A comes with a smaller 4410mAh battery compared to the Pixel 6’s 4614mAh battery. However, while the unit on the Pixel 6 is larger, you are likely going to see the same usage times with both phones as the smaller battery on the 6A is balanced with the smaller 60Hz screen.

One thing you do miss out on with the Pixel 6A is wireless charging, which is present on the Pixel 6 (Qi wireless charging).

Pricing: The Pixel 6 starts at USD599 for the 8GB/128GB variant and the Pixel 6A is priced at USD449.

For the USD150 difference, the Pixel 6 packs a slightly bigger screen, higher refresh rate, a higher resolution main camera, an extra 2GB RAM a slightly bigger battery that supports wireless charging.

While that is quite a bit for the money, these are also features that everyone may not use. If you’re a power user who would want a higher refresh rate screen, more RAM, a high-res camera and wireless charging, you should definitely pick up the Pixel 6 at USD599.

If these features don’t matter a lot to you, go for the Pixel 6A at USD449 and you will largely get the same experience.

Similarities

The Google Pixel 6A and Pixel 6 are both powered by the Tensor chipset, which means you get Google’s AI capabilities and features in an efficient chip with both phones.

Users will also get the Titan M2 security chip with both phones, as well as camera features like Magic Eraser, Nightsight and much more in addition to Google Camera’s signature post-processing.

Of course, both devices also come with stock Android and will offer a clean, bloat-free user experience. Both phones also come with an under-display fingerprint sensor, although reports suggest the sensors themselves are different.

Lastly, users can find a similar external design on both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6A with pastel colours and a horizontal camera bar.

Advantages of getting the Pixel 6A over the Pixel 6 in India

While the Pixel 6A has not been launched in India yet, Google India has confirmed via Twitter that the phone will be coming to the Indian smartphone market later this year. The Pixel 6 on the other hand, continues to be unavailable in the country officially. So should you buy the Pixel 6A officially in India or get your hands on the Pixel 6 meanwhile?

Well, while the decision is up to you, there are a few advantages of getting the Pixel 6A in India when it launches. An official launch for the device in India will mean warranty claims and repairs via official service centers will be a breeze. Further, an official launch will also mean you get more accessories for the Pixel 6A in India compared to the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro.

Another factor to look at will also be the pricing. The Pixel 6 is available unofficially at a hiked price on platforms like Amazon India. The phone can also be brought to India by someone traveling from another country where the phone is available, albeit at the expense of custom duties. In each case, you will be paying a higher price for the Pixel 6 in India.

Meanwhile the 6A could launch at a competitive price with Google aiming to make the device a good proposition among many value-for-money options from other brands. Hence, you will also be likely saving a lot more that USD150 by getting the 6A in India. Of course, the pricing is just speculation on our part and we will have to wait for the phone to launch here to know for sure how much of a monetary difference there is.