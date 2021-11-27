scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Google Pixel 6a specifications tipped ahead of launch

While some of the Pixel 6’s features are speculated to be included in Google Pixel 6a, there’s one notable feature that could be omitted from the same, as per a report.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 27, 2021 2:41:52 pm
Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 6a specifications, Pixel 6a price, Pixel 6a features, Pixel 6a camera, Pixel 6a launch, Pixel 6a news, Google newsGoogle launched its Pixel 6 series this year and now we know more about the company's next phone, the Google Pixel 6a (Image Source: Google)

Google launched its Pixel 6 series this year and now we know more about the company’s next phone, the Google Pixel 6a. While some of the Pixel 6’s features are speculated to be included in Google’s next mid-range smartphone; the Pixel 6a, there’s one important feature that could be omitted from the same, as per a report.

As per a new report by 9To5Google, the upcoming Google Pixel 6a smartphone will pack a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 main camera sensor, which is the same camera found in the Pixel 3.

While some users may have been hoping to get a similar camera experience on a budget with the Pixel 6a, this backward step may surprise potential Pixel 6a users.

The information is said to have been obtained from the latest version of the Google Camera app, which contains code referencing the IMX363 and gives us an insight into the camera specifications of the Google Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6a is said to pack a 12.2 MP Sony IMX363 primary camera along with a 12 MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP selfie shooter.

To recall, Pixel devices in the past have never been known to pack the latest and greatest camera sensors. But what these smartphones lack with hardware, they more than compensate with the use of AI (artificial intelligence) and software.

The Pixel 6 changed this trend by offering a lot of camera hardware and introducing an all-new 50MP sensor. Now the report states that this new camera hardware may not make its way to the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 6a is speculated to come with Google’s Tensor GS101 chipset from the Pixel 6. We will have to wait a while longer to know more about the device.

