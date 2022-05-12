Google Pixel 6A, Pixel Buds Pro launched at I/O 2022: Check details

Google announced the Google Pixel 6A today at the Google I/O 2022 developer conference. The affordable A-series smartphone is the third device in the Pixel 6-series and comes with a number of similarities to the more expensive vanilla Pixel 6 including the design language and the Tensor chipset powering the phone. It also announced the Pixel Buds Pro at the event. Here’s all you need to know about both the products including price, features and specifications.

Google Pixel 6A



The Google Pixel 6A comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The device sports a center-aligned punch-hole cutout on the top for the front camera. The rear of the phone gets a horizontally aligned camera-bar that spans across the breadth of the phone, similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Under the hood, the Pixel 6A is powered by the Tensor GS101 chipset, the same chips that powers the other two Pixel 6-series phones. This is clubbed with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage. The camera setup includes a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. There is a single 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Google has also thrown in a number of software-based camera features like Magic Eraser and Nightsight.

The Pixel 6a comes with Android 12 out of the box and features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Connectivity features include Bluetooth, WiFi and NFC. The phone also gets stereo speakers.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro will be available in four colours. (Image Source: Google) The Pixel Buds Pro will be available in four colours. (Image Source: Google)

Google announced the Pixel Buds Pro which offer active noise cancelling powered by a new custom audio processor. The earbuds also come with a transparency mode for when users want to hear what’s going on outside. The Pixel Buds Pro will offer 11 hours of battery life or 7 hours with ANC turned on. Integration with Google Assistant will also be a highlight of the new earbuds. The earbuds will also get a Spatial Audio via an update later this year. Google’s Find My Device app will also be able to locate your Pixel Buds Pro when lost.

Pricing

The Google Pixel 6A is priced at $449 or about Rs 34,728. Its availability on India is not yet confirmed but we should find out more details on the matter soon. The Google Pixel Buds Pro are priced at $199 or about Rs 15,391.