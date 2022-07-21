Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro now open for pre-booking in India: Check price here

Google Pixel 6a is now open for pre-orders in India, starting at a price of Rs 43,999. The Pixel 6a was announced in May at Google’s I/O conference. The Pixel 6a’s launch marks the return of Pixel phones to the Indian market. The last Pixel device that was launched in India was the Pixel 4a in 2020. The Pixel Buds Pro is also coming to India at a price of Rs 19,990. Here are details on Pixel 6a’s price, launch offers, and other details to keep in mind.

Google Pixel 6a: Price in India, sale date

The Pixel 6a’s official MRP is Rs 43,999. However, for the pre-booking period, the price will be Rs 39,999 for those who hold an Axis Bank card. There’s a Rs 4000 discount offer for Axis Bank card holders. The phone will go on open sale starting July 28.

Google will also offer an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 for any Pixel device and other select smartphone models, or a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus for any other smartphone.

Those who decide to buy a Nest Hub Gen2 or Pixel Buds A Series or Fitbit Inspire 2 together with the Pixel 6a can get these devices at Rs 4,999 when purchasing the new Pixel phone. The Pixel 6a comes with a three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One. Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India starting July 28, at Rs 19,990.

Google Pixel 6a: Specifications.

Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. In India, Pixel 6a is launching in two colour options: Charcoal and Chalk. The rear of the phone has the same horizontally aligned camera module as seen on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro options.

The Pixel 6a runs Google’s own Tensor GS101 chipset, which is powering the Pixel 6 series. It will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The main camera at the back includes a 12MP option coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera is 8MP. Google has added several software-based camera features like Magic Eraser and Nightsight to the Pixel camera. The phone runs Android 12 out of the box and features a 4,306mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The smartphone also comes with the Titan M2 chip from Google for hardware-level security. It also comes with other Pixel-specific software features such as the Recorder, Live Caption, and Live Translate. It also comes with an Adaptive Battery that can last over 24 hours2 and up to 72 hours when in the Extreme Battery Saver mode — which Google claims is a first for Pixel phones. Pixel 6a will also be among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a unique ear shape to ensure the perfect fit. Pixel Buds Pro charges wirelessly and gives up to 11 hours of listening time or up to 7 hours with Active Noise Cancellation turned on.