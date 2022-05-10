scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Google Pixel 6A may be launching soon in India: Report

Google's next Pixel-series phone in India could be the Pixel 6A, a mid-range smartphone that could also feature a custom-made Tensor chipset.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 10, 2022 9:58:59 am
google pixel, pixel 6 series, pixel 6a,Here's all we know about the Pixel 6A so far. (Image Source: Google)

Google’s Pixel 6-series has been absent from the Indian smartphone market. While there are unofficial ways to get your hands on a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro via Amazon or asking someone to bring you a unit from a different country, an official launch doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

That could, however, change with the next Pixel device – the Pixel 6A.

Unlike the Pixel 5A, the 6A is expected to see a much wider release and one of the markets is expected to be India. Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) suggests that a new Google Pixel smartphone is “undergoing private testing in India.”

“Though not entirely sure, there are chances that it could be the Google Pixel 6A,” the tweet adds.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The phone will be a much-awaited release for Pixel fans in India who haven’t seen a Google Pixel device launch in India since the Pixel 4A. Note that Google chose to skip the Pixel 4 in India, the Pixel 4A was released in the country. The phone was a well-received device and as per a report by XDA Developers, it frequently goes out of stock on Flipkart and other portals.

Also Read |Waiting for Pixel 6 to launch in India? It’s not happening anytime soon

We could be seeing a similar pattern with the 6-series. The Pixel 6A will also be a great choice for users looking for a clean software experience as most brands in India now offer their own Android skins, often cluttered with bloatware and ads.

Google Pixel 6A: What to expect

Just like the rest of the A-series, the Pixel 6A could be a mid-range phone. It will, as per leaks, come with a 6.2-inch display, a centered hole punch cutout and a dual-camera setup on the back with two 12MP sensors. We may also see the device powered by the Tensor GS101 chipset.

When the phone will launch remains a mystery. However, with the device reportedly being in the testing phase, a launch date should be lined up in the next few months, perhaps during the Google I/O 2022 event that kicks off from May 11.

