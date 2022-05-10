Google Pixel 6A may be launching soon in India: Report

Google’s Pixel 6-series has been absent from the Indian smartphone market. While there are unofficial ways to get your hands on a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro via Amazon or asking someone to bring you a unit from a different country, an official launch doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

That could, however, change with the next Pixel device – the Pixel 6A.

Unlike the Pixel 5A, the 6A is expected to see a much wider release and one of the markets is expected to be India. Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) suggests that a new Google Pixel smartphone is “undergoing private testing in India.”

“Though not entirely sure, there are chances that it could be the Google Pixel 6A,” the tweet adds.

The phone will be a much-awaited release for Pixel fans in India who haven’t seen a Google Pixel device launch in India since the Pixel 4A. Note that Google chose to skip the Pixel 4 in India, the Pixel 4A was released in the country. The phone was a well-received device and as per a report by XDA Developers, it frequently goes out of stock on Flipkart and other portals.

We could be seeing a similar pattern with the 6-series. The Pixel 6A will also be a great choice for users looking for a clean software experience as most brands in India now offer their own Android skins, often cluttered with bloatware and ads.

Google Pixel 6A: What to expect

Just like the rest of the A-series, the Pixel 6A could be a mid-range phone. It will, as per leaks, come with a 6.2-inch display, a centered hole punch cutout and a dual-camera setup on the back with two 12MP sensors. We may also see the device powered by the Tensor GS101 chipset.

When the phone will launch remains a mystery. However, with the device reportedly being in the testing phase, a launch date should be lined up in the next few months, perhaps during the Google I/O 2022 event that kicks off from May 11.