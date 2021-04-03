Google Pixel 6 to be powered by custom Whitechapel chip: Report

Google is likely to launch this year’s Pixel 6 with its own custom chip ditching Qualcomm chips it has been using since the first Pixel phone launch. As per a report by 9to5Google, the Pixel 6 will be the first of the devices to be powered by a “GS101” chip which is also codenamed as “Whitechapel” chip. If true, the chip will not just power Pixel phones but Chromebooks too and also the rumoured Pixel Fold device.

The Whitechapel chip was first rumoured last year. It was expected to be the tech giant’s attempt at making their own chips as Apple does for its iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. It was also rumoured that Google is co-developing the chip with Samsung. The South Korean company makes its own Exynos processors for its Android-powered devices with the most recent chip being Exynos 2100.

The report says that the chip is being developed with Samsung Semiconductor’s system large-scale integration (SLSI) division. This suggests that Google’s new chip can have similarities with Samsung’s Exynos. This move will also mean that Google is committed to making its own hardware also and not just bank on software which has been its strong suit over the years.

The report also claims that in a document, Whitechapel is used in connection with the codename “Slider”. The same codename has also been found in Google’s camera app. The first phones on the Slider platform will be “Raven” and “Oriole”. One of these codenamed smartphones can be Google Pixel 6.

Internally, the chip has been referred to as “GS101″. GS can also be short for “Google Silicon”. So far, there is no word from Google about the custom-made chips. Also, there are no leaks about Google’s flagship smartphone’s display, design, camera setup and other features. Last year’s Google Pixel 5 was powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It will be interesting to see whether the upcoming Pixel 6 comes equipped with a flagship-equivalent processor or not.