Google Pixel 6 users report fingerprint issues, here’s what the company said

Google recently launched its Pixel 6 smartphones. Since its release, users have complained about various bugs that are creating issues on the Google Pixel 6. One of the main problems reported by users pertains to the sluggish, unreliable fingerprint scanner that makes the device difficult to unlock.

Various users have reported the same on Twitter, and Google has responded to those claims, with an explanation, without offering any solid solution.

Google stated that the issues are a result of “enhanced security algorithms” that the Pixel 6’s fingerprint scanner uses. The company says that these security measures can make a user’s fingerprint “take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor.”

The company also provided a link to a Google support page, that really doesn’t offer any solution, to the issues but states the obvious.

We’re sorry for the hassle. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try troubleshooting steps: https://t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. Thanks. ^Levi — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

Some users have attributed the sluggish performance of the fingerprint scanner to the Google Pixel 6 packing an under-the-screen optical fingerprint scanner, instead of a fast ultrasonic one, like the Samsung Galaxy S21.

On the other hand, some users on Reddit say that the optical fingerprint scanner works fine on their OnePlus phones, which could mean there is a software issue specific to the Pixel 6.

The Google Pixel 6 which was launched in October, packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for up to 90Hz dynamic refresh rate. The phone comes with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout design and features Gorilla Glass Victus with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Pixel 6 is powered by the Tensor chipset and is also equipped with a 4,614mAh battery that supports wireless and 30W fast charging. The smartphone has not been launched in India.