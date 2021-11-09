Google Pixel 6 users complain of new phantom calling issue

Google recently released its Pixel 6 smartphones. Since its launch, users have complained about various bugs that are creating issues on the Google Pixel 6. Now, Pixel 6 users have reported experiencing a new calling issue, that places phone calls to random users automatically.

The issue is speculated to occur due to Google Assistant misinterpreting sounds and commands and placing unwanted calls. The company has acknowledged the issue and has confirmed that it is working on a fix for the same. As of now, Google Pixel 6 users can make use of a temporary fix to tackle the phantom calling bug.

If you want to stop Google Assistant from placing any unwanted calls while the phone is locked, you can disable ‘Assistant responses on lock screen’ in Settings. This can be achieved by visiting Settings> Google Assistant> Lock Screen> Assistant responses on the lock screen.

The ghost calling issue will likely be resolved with an upcoming update. Another issue reported by users pertains to the sluggish, unreliable fingerprint scanner that makes the device difficult to unlock.

Various users have reported the same on Twitter, and Google has replied to those claims, with an explanation, without offering any solid solution.

Google has said that the issues are a result of “enhanced security algorithms” that the Pixel 6’s fingerprint scanner uses. The company says that these security measures can make a user’s fingerprint “take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor.”