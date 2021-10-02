Google Pixel 6 showcased in new ad: Here are the details

Google has published a new ad video, which shows the highly anticipated Pixel 6. The video gives us insight into the smartphone including its design, custom Google Tensor chip and some of Android 12’s theming options. The company hasn’t yet revealed the official launch date of the smartphone as of now.

But the rumour mill suggests that the Pixel 6 series could launch on October 19, which is the date that is shown on the device’s lock screens in previous teasers. To recall, Google had revealed the new Pixel 6 series smartphones back in early August. The new Pixel phones will be available for purchase starting October 28 as per reports.

The company has already revealed how the next-generation Pixel 6 Series will look. The smartphone will feature a new design, larger camera modules and will be powered by a new Google-made Tensor chip.

The vanilla Pixel 6 variant is expected to sport a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide camera, while the Pro variant could feature a 48MP telephoto camera as well. The Pixel 6 is expected to pack a standard 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

Google is also expected to launch its first foldable smartphone; the Pixel Fold, this year as per various leaks. The foldable Google Pixel device is reportedly codenamed as “Passport. ” The device is expected to launch by the end of this year, as per a tweet by tipster Evan Blass. He further added that Google has been working on the foldable smartphone for over two years.

The Google Pixel Fold could pack a 7.6-inch folding LTPO display made by Samsung with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate. Sadly. The device will likely compete with the Galaxy Z Fold series once it launches.