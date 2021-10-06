Google Pixel 6 set to launch on October 19: Here’s everything you need to know

Google has finally announced the launch date of its latest Pixel 6 series smartphones. The software giant is calling the event “Pixel Fall Launch” and it will begin at 10:00AM PT, which is 10:30PM in India. The company will launch two devices, including the standard Pixel 6 and its Pro version.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed that the Pixel 6 phones will be the first ones to pack Google’s home-brewed Tensor chip, which is said to offer a fast and secure experience to users.

“On October 19, we’re officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—the completely reimagined Google phones. Powered by Tensor, Google’s first custom mobile chip, they’re fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you. #Pixel6Launch,” Google said on Twitter.

At the event, the company is also expected to reveal the official Android 12 release date for Pixel phones. As of now, Google has only rolled out Android 12 as AOSP but asserted that the Pixel users will get it in the “next few weeks.”

Google has already shown off the new Pixel 6 series through various teasers. It will feature an all-new design with a circular notched display and a horizontal camera bar at the back. The bar looks reminiscent of the camera bar on the Nexus 6P phone. The Pixel 6 could arrive with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pro version could offer a slightly larger 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 6 Pro might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that is said to include a primary wide-angle sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom. The standard version could feature the same main and ultra-wide-angle sensor but might miss the third sensor.

Besides, M. Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today has already leaked the prices of the upcoming Pixel phones that were confirmed by 9to5Google. The cited source reported that the Pixel 6 will be priced at €649, whereas the higher-end model may cost €899.

The same source who first revealed the prices had reported that the Pixel 6 series will launch on October 19, and the sale will take place on October 28. As of now, there is no word on the India launch of the new Pixel phones.