Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you need to know about Google’s flagship phones

Google recently revealed a few official details around the upcoming Pixel 6 Series, including the new design. (Image Source: Google)

Google confirmed that a Pixel 6 series was in the pipeline recently when the company revealed it was going to power its next in-house smartphone series with the brand’s first in-house processor, which we now know will be called the Tensor SoC. Now, while Google has not announced a lot of official details on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the search giant has dropped some information on the availability of the new handsets.

Live page listings for the Pixel series suggest that Google will be bringing the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to at least eight countries. These include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the US, as of writing this story.

Google Pixel 6: What to expect?

Google has confirmed some features of the Pixel 6 series. This includes the all-new design, with a horizontal camera bar instead of a square or circular module. The bar itself looks reminiscent of the camera bar on the Nexus 6P smartphone. The Pixel 6 will also feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro will get a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple camera setup on the back including a main wide-angle sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom. The Pixel 6 will feature the same main and ultra-wide-angle sensor but will drop the third zoom sensor.

Will the Pixel 6 series be coming to India?

Regions including India are currently missing from this list, but we should note that Google could also bring the two devices to more countries later. However, since the last two flagship Pixel phones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5, it may be possible that India doesn’t get the 6 Series at all. Instead, we might see another Pixel ‘A’ series device launch later in India. The affordable series has done well in India, competing with a number of mid-range to upper mid-range devices.

The Google Pixel 6 Series is expected to launch later this year, perhaps around October, and more official details on the series’ availability in various regions should be available then.