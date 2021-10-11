Google Pixel 6 series rumour roundup: Specs, features, accessories and more

Google’s Pixel 6 series is launching officially on October 19. However, that hasn’t stopped the buzz around Google’s newest two phones, and also perhaps the most important ones in recent years. We now have more leaks around the phone series, as well as details on some of its expected new features as well as what appears to be an upgrade plan for Pixel-series smartphone users. Read all about it below.

Google Pixel 6 Series: What to expect?

The Pixel 6 series, comprising Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, has seen a new leak that has given us the most in-depth look at the yet-to-release smartphones yet. Full promotional pages that touch on everything new with the Pixel 6 Series. were revealed by tipster Evan Blass, better known as evleaks on Twitter.

The leaked pages were spotted by Evan Blass (@evleaks), and have now been taken down. However, thanks to some timely screenshots, we have a look at what the pages revealed about the Pixel 6 series.

(for when these inevitably get pulled down) pic.twitter.com/EhETg34Pcn — E (@evleaks) October 9, 2021

Google claims in the leaked pages that the Pixel 6 Pro’s new Tensor processor will offer 80 per cent more performance compared to the Pixel 5, which was powered by the Snapdragon 765G. It also doubles down on the 50MP primary+48MP telephoto+12MP ultrawide camera setup on the phone. The new Pixel phones will be the first in the series to pick up high-resolution camera sensors. The company is also claiming 150 per cent more light capture and 4x optical and 20x “Super Res Zoom”.

The Pixel 6 series will also feature support for 30W charging, but the 30W charger may be sold separately. A 6.7-inch LTPO panel on the Pixel 6 Pro will offer dynamic refresh rate switching between 10Hz-120Hz. There’s also Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 protection mentioned.

Magic Eraser and other AI-powered photography tools

The Pixel 6 series is also going to sport some AI-powered tools including a new Magic Eraser feature that will allow users to remove unwanted elements from the background of photos as well as a function that can use AI to magically unblur faces that have not been captured crisply.

Five years of Android security updates

As first spotted by Engadget the tiny print on the leaked images also points at “Android security updates for at least five years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.”

This suggests that the phones could get security updates (not to be confused with Android updates) until 2026. The phones are expected to get the usual three years of Android updates, although more details on this should be available during the October 19 launch.

Pixel Pass – Google’s answer to the iPhone Upgrade Programme

Another leak brought to light by M. Brandon Lee (@thisistechtoday) also talks about the Pixel Pass upgrade program, something that wasn’t spotted in leaks so far. Check out the tweet below.

Pixel Pass: This appears to be a blend of the iPhone upgrade plan where you can get a new phone every year and the Apple One Subscription. Contains YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, extended warranty, and is associated with Google Fi.#pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/iU7VTc16vS — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021

The Pixel Pass subscription, as per the leak, could offer the brand’s latest flagship phone update each year for a recurring fee. Moreover, the subscription could also bundle in other Google subscriptions in one pack. This includes YouTube Premium, Google One, and Play Pass.

New Pixel Stand Gen-2

Google is also expected to launch a new Pixel Stand Gen-2 which will come with all Pixel stand features and the ability to fast charge the Pixel 6 series at 23W. The new stand was also leaked by the same user. It will also reportedly feature two charging points and come with a fan. Check it out below.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) will come in at $79, can charge at 23W, has two charge points, two colors & has a fan. Of course, it includes a lot of those great features you get when you put a Google Pixel phone on a Pixel stand to make it like a smart display#pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/M1kJIemB2f — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021

Google is hosting its Pixel Fall launch event on October 19 at 10 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm IST). More details on the new Pixel 6 phones, all the subscriptions, and accessories as well as availability in regions, including India will be revealed then. Given Pixel 5 did not make it to the India market, Google could well continue with the same trajectory for 2021 as well.