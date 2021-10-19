Google Pixel 6 series to launch today: Live stream details, expected specs and price

Google will finally launch its latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones today. Apart from these two devices, Google is also expected to launch the Pixel Stand 2 wireless charger, which could be priced at $79 (approximately Rs 6,000).

The Pixel 6 series launch event will start today at 10:30PM IST. The event will be live-streamed via Google’s official YouTube account and you can also head to the company’s dedicated event page. We have also embedded the Pixel 6 series’ live stream link below, so you can watch the event here too.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro expected price, colour options

The Google Pixel 6 could come with a starting price of EUR 649, which is around Rs 56,200. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, could be sold for EUR 899 (approximately Rs 77,900). In the US, the standard model is tipped to be priced at $599 (around Rs 45,900), whereas its Pro version is said to cost $898 (approximately Rs 67,500). At the moment, it is unknown whether Google will launch these two models in India or not.

The Pixel 6 could be on sale in three colours, including Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Story Black. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, might be available in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black colour options, as per leaks.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro specifications (expected)

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will pack Google’s first Tensor SoC, paired with the Titan M2 security chip. Google is claiming that this processor is optimised for efficiency and will offer 80 percent faster performance than the Pixel 5, which offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Both will likely run on Android 12 out of the box. The Google Pixel 6 series are tipped to receive four major Android OS updates and five years of security patches.

The rumour mill suggests that the Pixel 6 Pro will arrive with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with support for variable refresh rate, ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. The standard model could launch with a 6.4-inch OLED display. The Pixel 6 series is said to have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus displays. The handsets are expected to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Several reports have suggested that both the phones will feature a 50MP primary rear sensor, which is said to offer 150 percent more light than the previous generations. The back camera setup could also include a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 6 Pro will reportedly get an additional telephoto sensor with support for 4x optical zoom.

If leaks and rumours are to be believed, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get a unique Magic Eraser feature that will allow you to remove people and other unwanted objects from an image.

The Pixel 6 series is expected to support 30W wired fast charging. The Pro version will reportedly get 23W wireless fast charging, whereas the cheaper model is said to offer support for 21W wireless fast charging. Additionally, the devices are also said to offer Security Hub for additional security.