Google Pixel 6 Pro hands-on video shows up online ahead of launch

Google already gave away the new design for its upcoming Pixel 6 Smartphones ahead of launch back in August, along with other details for the phone. However, that hasn’t stopped leaks around the phone from popping up online. Now, a new leaked video shows what is apparently a prototype of the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

YouTuber M. Brandon (@thisistechtoday) shared a new video of the what appears to be the Pixel 6 Pro. The video shows thin bezels on the Pixel 6 Pro and a hole-punch cut out. The device can be seen with a power button on the right side and a volume rocker on the same side. A triple camera setup can be seen on the back along with an LED flash.

A dual-tone design can be seen on the phone and the camera on the back is now on a protruding strip, just as we saw in Google’s announcement images back in August. The Pixel 6 series is rumoured to come with 33W fast charging and 23W wireless fast charging. You can check out the video below.

New launch date hinted

According to an advertisement on the Google Pixel 6, the new series could launch on October 19. Reddit user (u/HuyThien) recently shared a screenshot of an advertisement of the Google Pixel 6 which was run by Australian telecom provider Telstra. In the advertisement, a pre-order incentive for the Pixel 6 series was shared which happened to be a sports experience at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

However, the incentive is reportedly valid until October 19, suggesting the phone could launch on October 19. Note that Google has so far not provided any official confirmation of the October 19 date and we will just have to wait a little more to know for sure.