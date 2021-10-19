scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch Live Updates: Timings, how to watch and what to expect

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch, Price, Features, Specifications Live Updates: The live stream will start at 10 am PT or 10.30 PM IST. The star of the show will be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones.

Updated: October 19, 2021 4:19:44 pm
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch Today Live Streaming: Google is getting ready to launch its Pixel 6 series later tonight. Google has a dedicated website for the launch, the pixelevent.withgoogle.com. The pre-recorded live stream will start at 10 am PT or 10.30 PM IST. The star of the show will be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube as well.

Google has revealed some key features about the Pixel 6 phones. For one, these devices will now run a custom chipset from Google. The Tensor chip is supposed to be the search giant’s take on making its own phone processor, similar to how Apple has its own A series for the iPhones and iPads. The Tensor chip is Google’s custom platform with focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to the company. Just what it means for user performance is something we will have to wait and see.

Check out the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Livestream video below

Google has also upgraded the rear camera system on the Pixel 6 series. The improved sensors and lenses are bigger and the whole camera system has a dedicated bar at the back, instead of a square module.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications and more

16:19 (IST)19 Oct 2021
Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch timings

The Pixel 6 event starts at 10 am PT or 10.30 pm IST tonight. The live stream is being played on a dedicated site for the event:  pixelevent.withgoogle.com as well as the official Google YouTube channel.  

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are launching later tonight. Google's new phones will run the company's own Tensor chipset and we expect the company to spend a considerable amount of time talking about this will mark a major change. Will Tensor be good enough to take on the iPhone A series processors? We will have to wait and see.

The other big question around the Pixel 6 will be on the camera performance. Google will likely try and regain some of the lost glory on this front, which used to be on Pixel's major USPs. While the Pixel 6. is unlikely to come to India, there's always a lot of interest around what Google offers with its phone, especially on the software front. Google could also confirm the exact date when Android 12 starts rolling out to Pixel phones and other devices.

