Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch Live Updates: Timings, how to watch and what to expect

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch Today Live Streaming: Google is getting ready to launch its Pixel 6 series later tonight. Google has a dedicated website for the launch, the pixelevent.withgoogle.com. The pre-recorded live stream will start at 10 am PT or 10.30 PM IST. The star of the show will be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube as well.

Google has revealed some key features about the Pixel 6 phones. For one, these devices will now run a custom chipset from Google. The Tensor chip is supposed to be the search giant’s take on making its own phone processor, similar to how Apple has its own A series for the iPhones and iPads. The Tensor chip is Google’s custom platform with focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to the company. Just what it means for user performance is something we will have to wait and see.

Check out the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Livestream video below

Google has also upgraded the rear camera system on the Pixel 6 series. The improved sensors and lenses are bigger and the whole camera system has a dedicated bar at the back, instead of a square module.