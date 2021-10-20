Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launched: Here’s everything you need to know

Google announced its next series of Pixel phones with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The new phones don’t just succeed the Pixel 5 series but are also an important milestone for the company. They are the first phones to feature Google’s own in-house Tensor chipsets. The phones will also come with Android 12 out of the box. Here’s all you need to know about the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for up to 90Hz dynamic refresh rate. The phone gets a center aligned punch-hole cutout and Gorilla Glass Victus with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 6 is powered by the Tensor chipset and will be available with 8GB RAM 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is also equipped with a 4,614mAh battery that supports wireless and 30W fast charging.

New colour options available for the Pixel 6. (Image Source: Google) New colour options available for the Pixel 6. (Image Source: Google)

The Pixel 6 now comes with a 50MP main camera sensor which bins the images down to 12.5MP photos. The phone also comes with a 12MP ultrawide lens for wider shots. There is a 8MP selfie camera on the front. The device also comes with Google’s software features like Magic Eraser.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The higher-end Pixel 6 Pro comes with a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen and supports up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The cutout, Gorilla Glass Victus and in-display fingerprint sensor are here as well and so is the new Tensor chip here as well and will come with up 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB /512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also gets a larger 5,003mAh battery with wireless and 30W fast charging support.

New colour options available for the Pixel 6 Pro. (Image Source: Google) New colour options available for the Pixel 6 Pro. (Image Source: Google)

The Pixel 6 Pro now comes with the 50MP main camera sensor and 12MP ultrawide lens but adds a third 48MP telephoto lens. We also have a 11.1MP front camera in the notch All software features including Magic Eraser are here as well.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launch event Live updates

Both Pixel phones will hardware-based security in the new Tensor chip via the Titan M2 chip, five years of security updates and a new Security Hub feature. Private Compute Core ensures sensitive information like your Gboard data doesn’t leave the phone. Other features include stereo speakers, three microphones, Dual-SIM support and support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and sub 6Ghz 5G.

Google is making design a major focus of the new Pixel phones. (Image Source: Google) Google is making design a major focus of the new Pixel phones. (Image Source: Google)

Pricing and Pixel Pass

The Pixel 6 is priced starting at $599 (or about Rs 44,971), while the Pixel 6 Pro is priced at $899 (or about Rs 67,494). The availability of the Pixel 6 series phones in India is not yet confirmed.

Google also announced the Pixel Pass programme that will let users pay a monthly fee for the new Pixel phones and get access to premium Google subscriptions like 200GB Google One storage alongg with YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and Google Play Pass.

The Pixel Pass plans are currently only for US customers and start at $45 for the Pixel 6 and $55 for the Pixel 6 Pro. The phones will be available unlocked and should work with all major carriers.

Users who want to cancel the two-year subscription plan, will have to pay off the remaining purchase amount of the phone at its “non-discounted price,” also losing access to the bundled services. Once the two years are up, users can pay more or less for the next Pixel phone.