Google Pixel 6 to get heart rate tracking, respiratory tracking feature: Report

Google is now introducing heart rate tracking and respiratory tracking features on its Pixel 6 smartphone, as per a report by 9to5Google. The features will be available via the Google Fit app and will make use of the smartphone’s camera to track heart rate and respiratory rate

These features have been available on the company’s Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a devices for a while now, and Pixel 6 users will get access to the same. The features are said to be in an “early access” phase and a broader rollout might take place later.

The report states that as part of brief testing, the results were somewhat mixed. While the feature is said to have been accurate and matched that of a Fitbit tracker in a “well-lit area”, a reading mode in a darker room was off by around 30 beats per minute.

Google has stated that the feature is “not for medical use” and that it is still “being fine-tuned and may be removed.” Pixel 6 users can check whether they have received the feature by opening the Google Fit app and visiting Browse > Vitals. The two cards will be visible at the bottom of the Home tab.

In other news, some users have reported that an update to Google Photos has removed the Magic Eraser tool from their Pixel 6 devices, as per a report by The Verge.

The change is tied to Photos version 5.67.0.409192963. The Magic Eraser tool allows Google Pixel 6 users to remove unwanted objects or people from their photos. The company has confirmed that it’s working on a fix for the feature as there were problems with it.