Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro specifications leaked ahead of upcoming launch

Google is expected to launch its Pixel 6 series later this year. The company may be looking to launch two new models this year as part of the lineup which are speculated to be the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

According to tipster on Prosser, both the devices will likely support 5G and Wi-Fi 6E. The phones are expected to be powered by Google’s custom chipset as well. Prosser has stated that Google may offer at least five years of software update for both handsets.

Final specs for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro! I’m told Google is committed to 5 YEARS of software updates for both of these devices! 🔥🙌 Read the full list here: https://t.co/sMW5ZmE51b pic.twitter.com/INKyvC5yPs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 8, 2021

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Expected specifications

Google Pixel 6 Pro is rumoured to pack a 6.71-inch plastic OLED display and run on Android 12. The smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, which may be headlined by a 50MP shooter. Other cameras on the device are said to include a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, the smartphone could pack a 12MP front facing camera.

Google 6 Pro may come with up to 12GB RAM and offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery on board.

Google Pixel 6: Expected specifications

Google Pixel 6 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and is said to run on Android 12. The smartphone may come with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies the device may come with an 8MP selfie camera. The phone will have 4,614mAh battery and has 8GB RAM. Internal storage includes 128GB and 256GB storage options.