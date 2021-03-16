Google Pixel 5A spotted on BIS certifications, likely to launch in India

The Google Pixel 5A could soon be launched in India. A toned-down version of the flagship Google Pixel 5, the Pixel 5A will succeed the Google Pixel 4A in India. While Google has still not officially confirmed the launch of the new phone, an unknown Pixel device with the model number GR0M2 has reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

This phone is believed to be the Google Pixel 5A, which is expected to first launch in the US in June this year. Rumours around the phone have suggested that it has been under development for the last few months and will arrive on June 11.

Most of the design of the new Google Pixel 5A is expected to be similar to the Google Pixel 4A. However, there are some hardware changes expected, like a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

The updated Google Camera app for the Pixel series suggested that the Pixel 5A would come with a hole-punch display design with a smaller cutout for the front camera. The phone is also expected to feature a plastic build.

Other leaks and leaked renders so far suggest that the Pixel 5A could feature a 6.2-inch display on the front, which is expected to be an OLED panel. The phone will also likely be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 700-series chipset. However, it is still unknown if this will be a 5G-enabled chip.

Note that until these details are confirmed by Google, the existence and launch of a Pixel 5A in India is not confirmed either. Hence, we advise you to take the information with a pinch of salt for now.