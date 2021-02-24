Google Pixel 5a revealed in leaked images, looks like the Pixel 4a 5G

The successor to the Pixel 4a 5G — Pixel 5a — has been leaked months ahead of the launch. The upcoming mid-ranger looks just like the last year’s Pixel 4a 5G. As per OnLeaks, the Pixel 5a will sport a unibody design with a plastic back which the ‘a’ series of Pixel devices has been sporting for the last two years.

The few minor differences in sight include the more ridged power button and thicker bezels at the bottom. It has also been revealed that Pixel 5a will have slightly different dimensions (156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm) when compared to the previous model. The upcoming device will be 2.3mm taller, .8mm narrower and .6mm thicker. It has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display but it has not been revealed whether it will upgrade to a 90Hz refresh rate or not.

In the front, there is a cut-out on the top-left corner to house the selfie camera. On the back, the squarish camera module looks identical to the one of Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G which had a dual-camera setup including 12.2MP and 16MP sensors. There is a physical fingerprint scanner on the back and the phone will come with stereo speakers. The renders also show that the upcoming device will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is no word regarding the processor the Pixel 5a will sport under the hood but it is likely to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series. Also, whether there will be multiple configurations unlike the recent devices from the tech giant. Taking a look at the renders it seems like Google is once again focusing on its clean software experience rather than making major changes to the design and hardware.

Google has been slow to release its latest smartphone in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market. The Pixel 4a was the only smartphone that made its debut in the country, while the Pixel 5a and Pixel 4a 5G did not launch in India.