Google Pixel 5a launch date, price revealed? Here are the details

Google is expected to launch its Pixel 5a smartphone later this year. A new report from tipster Jon Prosser gives us more insight into the smartphone. The price and launch date of the smartphone has also been leaked online ahead of the launch.

The Google Pixel 5a will be the successor to the Pixel 4a that was launched last year. The smartphone is expected to sport a design similar to what we have seen on last year’s mid-range Pixel phone.

As per a report by the cited source, the Pixel 5a could launch on August 26 and will be priced between the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G. Here’s everything you should know.

Google Pixel 5a: Expected specifications

According to the tipster, the smartphone could include a 6.4-inch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The device is expected to come with 6GB of RAM and an IP67-certified build that would be available in a Mostly Black colour option. The Pixel 5a is said to pack a 4,650mAh battery. The smartphone could also come with a headphone jack.

EXCLUSIVE: Google Pixel 5A Launching Later This Month at $450 — Full Specshttps://t.co/vBgANiUNG6 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 5, 2021

As far as cameras are concerned, the tipster claims that the Pixel 5a would come with a camera setup similar to what we have seen on the Pixel 5. What this means is that the Pixel 5a could sport a dual rear camera setup, with a 12.2MP primary shooter and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor.

As of now, we do not know about the nature of the selfie camera on the smartphone. Google Pixel 5a is expected to be priced at $450 (roughly Rs 33,400) as per Prosser. It is important to note that the company has not revealed the specifications and price of the device at this point, so it is best to take the rumours with a grain of salt.