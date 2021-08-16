Google could make Pixel 5a official on August 17, says report

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 5a as early as August 17. A report by Android Police gives us insight into the launch date of the device. The source has shared mages of the Pixel 5a components that are reportedly being sent to the phone retail stores before the launch date.

The Pixel 5a will be the successor to the Pixel 4a that was launched last year. The smartphone is expected to sport a design similar to what we have seen on last year’s mid-range Pixel phone.

The mid-range phone is expected to build on what the Pixel 4a offers with some improvements. The Pixel 5a could come with a similar dual rear camera setup with a larger 4,680mAh battery (up from 3,800mAh). As per the leaked images, the back panel of the device seems to have a rubbery feel instead of the hard plastic that was offered on the Pixel 4a.

We may get to so some notable improvements on the software side of the camera. Google’s Pixel phones have never been known to offer the best in class camera sensors as far as hardware is concerned but rather use AI and software to deliver exceptional picture quality. The Google Pixel 5a may also feature a Headphone jack. Under the hood, the Google Pixel 5a is expected to come with a Snapdragon chipset which could possibly be 765G from the Pixel 4a 5G.

As per a recent report from tipster Jon Prosser, we know more about the specifications of the device.

EXCLUSIVE: Google Pixel 5A Launching Later This Month at $450 — Full Specshttps://t.co/vBgANiUNG6 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 5, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Google Pixel 5a: Better than Pixel 4a?

The Pixel 5a could include a 6.4-inch display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The device is expected to come with 6GB of RAM and an IP67-certified build that would be available in a Mostly Black colour option. The Pixel 5a is said to pack a 4,650mAh battery. As far as cameras are concerned, the tipster claims that the Pixel 5a would come with a camera setup similar to what we have seen on the Pixel 5. What this means is that the Pixel 5a could sport a dual rear camera setup, with a 12.2MP primary shooter and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor.

Google Pixel 5a is expected to be priced at $450 (roughly Rs 33,400). It is important to note that the company has not revealed the smartphone at this point, so it is best to take the rumours with a grain of salt.