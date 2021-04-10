Google Pixel 5a 5G confirmed to launch later this year: All you need to know

Google has confirmed the existence of the Pixel 5a 5G smartphone. Just recently, it was reported that the Pixel 5a has been cancelled and it won’t be launched this year. To clear the confusion, a Google spokesperson has confirmed to 9to5Google that Pixel 5a will launch later this year.

“Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the US and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.” This means that Google’s Pixel 5a smartphone might make its debut in the month of August as the Pixel 4a was launched last year at the same time.

It was previously rumoured that the Pixel 5a has been cancelled due to chip shortages. The cited source also reported that the search giant “did acknowledge that global supply chain issues limited wider availability,” but the mid-range phone will see the light of the day.

Google has now confirmed the launch of its upcoming phone, but it is still unknown whether the company will launch both 5G and 4G models. Google didn’t confirm the existence of the Pixel 6, but there is a possibility that the flagship device will launch around the same time as the Pixel 5a 5G.

The upcoming Pixel phone is expected to be similar to the Google Pixel 4A in terms of design. There will likely be some hardware changes. It is being rumoured that the device will retain the same rear cameras. It could feature a 6.2-inch display and Google is expected to offer an OLED panel. The leaks and rumours suggest that the Pixel 5a 5G will come with a punch-hole display design.

The circular cutout will house the selfie camera. At the back of the Pixel 5a, there could be a dual rear camera setup. The phone is said to draw power from a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series chipset. The rest of the details are currently under wraps.