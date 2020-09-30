Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G launch LIVE Updates: What time is the event?

Google Pixel 5 will reportedly be priced at Euro 629 (approximately Rs 54,000). It will be made available in Black and Green colour options. (Image: Google)

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G launch LIVE Updates: Google is set to launch the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a smartphones today during its “Launch Night In” event. Apart from this, the company might also launch a new Chromecast and a new Nest smart speaker. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can also tune in to the event using the embedded video below.

Google Pixel 5 will reportedly be priced at Euro 629 (approximately Rs 54,000). It will be made available in Black and Green colour options. The device will feature a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processer paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run the company’s own Android 11 operating system. All of this will be backed by a 4,080mAh battery with support for 18W Qi wireless charging. It will feature a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12.2MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, it will feature an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Google Pixel 4a 5G will be priced at $499 (approximately Rs 37,000), as revealed by the company earlier. It will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will run Android 11 and will be backed by a 3,885mAh battery. It will feature the same camera array present on the Google Pixel 4a.