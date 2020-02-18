Google ‘Pixel 5’ name appears in Android Open Source Project

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 are reportedly code-named Redfin and Bramble, respectively. Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 are reportedly code-named Redfin and Bramble, respectively.

One of the most hyped flagship smartphones that will be launched in the coming months is the Google Pixel 5, long rumoured to take on the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20. While Google has not confirmed the Pixel 5 yet, a comment in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) (via 9to5Mac Google) hints at the name of the upcoming smartphone.

Details are slim at the moment. We don’t get any information on specifications or price. All we know is that a code change for Android’s Linux Kernel has been tested on the Pixel 4 and not the Pixel 5. This is enough evidence that Google is internally working on the Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 are reportedly code-named Redfin and Bramble, respectively. Codenames for the Pixel 5 series were leaked last month, bearing the names “redfin”, “bramble” and “sunfish”.

For those who are not aware, we should note that Google usually announces new Pixel smartphones in the fall. There’s isn’t much we know about the Pixel 5 other than its first appearance in Android Open Source Project (AOSP). But there are all sorts of unconfirmed reports floating on the internet.

Just last week, an alleged render of the Pixel 5 was leaked with a new type of camera design. Courtesy of John Prosser, the YouTuber had leaked a render of the Pixel 5 XL prototype which features a triple-camera system. The exact specifications are not known, but the camera setup looks quite different. It’s being said that the alleged device is one of the three devices that Google engineers are currently working on.

The existing Pixel 4 got a lot of flack for not including an ultra-wide camera, unlike the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20. If rumours are to be believed, Google will include an ultrawide angle camera lens on the Pixel 5.

Google did not release the Pixel 4 in India, citing the tech behind the Motion Sense: Project Soli. We just hope Google brings the Pixel 5 to India.

