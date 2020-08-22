Google Pixel 5 renders leaked: All we know about the smartphone so far

Google Pixel 5 renders (Source: PriceBaba/Onleaks)

At the launch of the affordable Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 5 was confirmed for an autumn release with the 5G version of Pixel 4a. Google gave everyone a glimpse of what the smartphone would look like by showing the edges and button placement. That’s all we got to know about Google Pixel 5’s design from the blog post. After a few weeks, a fresh leak gives more clarity. As per the leaked renders, Google Pixel 5 retains the same form factor as its predecessor. On the rear, it has a dual-camera setup whereas on the front it has a hole-punch camera.

The leak was published by Pricebaba in partnership with OnLeaks. Looking at the high quality renders, the smartphone’s rear camera module has two cameras, one flash, and another sensor. There have been no leaks about the camera details yet.

Google Pixel 5 specifications

Google Pixel 5 seems to be following its own old school style and retain the fingerprint scanner on the back instead of an in-display one. On the other hand, the back panel finish seems more premium than the recently launched device sporting a glittery look. There are no coloured buttons on the right side of the smartphone. As usual, the USB Type-C port and the speaker grilles are on the bottom of the device.

There are not many changes on the display front though. As per the reports, it may feature a compact 5.7 or 5.8-inch display and the smartphone’s dimensions will be 144.7×70.4×8.1mm and an extra 0.4mm for the camera bump which is negligible compared to the huge camera bump visible on the flagship smartphones nowadays.

To make it more affordable, Google Pixel may not feature the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or 865+ processor. It is reported that the Google Pixel 5 may feature the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.

Also, Tipster Roland Quandt claimed that the base storage option will be 128GB as Google is doing away with the 64GB version. It may be possible because Google Pixel 4a was launched in only one specification with 128GB storage.

