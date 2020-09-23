Pixel 5 releases on September 30: Here’s what we know so far

Pixel 5 launch on September 30 (Photo: Pixel 4a)

Just a few months after launching the mid-range Google Pixel 4a, the tech giant is preparing to bring a flagship device, Pixel 5, later this month. At the Pixel 4a virtual launch event, Google confirmed that the Pixel 5 will be released in September and that’s what is happening now. Google is set to release the Pixel 5 alongside a few more products on September 30 at a virtual event. Besides Pixel 5 Google is also said to reveal a new Chromecast and Nest Speaker for tech enthusiasts.

A lot has already been talked about Pixel 5. In fact, even Google has revealed a few details about the smartphone. Before getting into what we know so far about Pixel 5 it must be noted that similar to the predecessor Pixel 4, Pixel 5 may not head to the Indian market.

Google Pixel 5 specifications

A new leak coming from leakster WinFuture reveals almost everything about the Pixel 5. It confirms that the upcoming Google Pixel smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor integrated X52 modem support. The leak further reveals that the Pixel 5 will offer all-new features of the recently released Android 11 and pack a 6-inch Full HD+ capacitive AMOLED display in 19:5:9 aspect ratio with 90Hz refresh rate covered with Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Camera is one of the best things about any Pixel device and Pixel 5 will be no exception. The leak suggests that Pixel 5 will sport an 8MP image sensor on the front and dual camera setup including a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP wide camera. The rear camera also supports video recording in 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 240fps while the front camera records at 1080p in 30fps.

In addition, the leak suggests that the Pixel 5 will be coupled with 8GB RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The battery backing the device is said to be as big as 4080 mAh with 18W USB-C fast-charging battery. The Pixel 5 is expected to come with an IP68 waterproofing certification.

Google Pixel 5 price (expected)

The same leak also reveals the price of the Pixel 5. As per the leak the Pixel 5 will be priced at EUR 629 (roughly Rs 54,000) for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is said to come in two colour options – black and green. Notably, Google is yet to officially confirm the specs and price of the upcoming Pixel 5.

