Google Pixel 4XL image renders reveal dual front cameras, thick top bezel

OnLeaks and PriceBaba had shared the render images of the upcoming Google’s Pixel 4 smartphone last month, which proved to be right as Google soon teased the first look of the phone’s back that was in line with the leak. Now, the two entities have shared 5K renders and a 360-degree video of the Pixel 4 XL.

As per the new renders, the design of the Pixel 4 XL is identical to the Pixel 4 renders but these renders give a clear picture of the front panel of the device. There’s a thick bezel on top of the smartphone a slimmer bezel at the chin.

The tall aspect ratio screen measures around 6.25-inches and the phone carries dual cameras at the front placed in the top bezel. Apart from the camera sensors, there are two unknown sensors placed left to the earpiece, while the right side is blank. OnLeaks mentions that there’s a large hollow on the right side of the earpiece with room for unknown parts.

Rumours suggested that Google Pixel 4 could come with Soli Radar components for touchless gesture interaction or a Face ID-type module, so the space on the top bezel could be used to host these sensors. Since there is no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back of the device, the Pixel 4 could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The back design is the same with a square-shaped camera module housing three camera sensors, dual-LED flash and an unknown third sensor. OnLeaks claims that the Pixel 4 XL will measure 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2mm, with the thickness being 9.3mm around the camera bump.

The device carries a monotone design, the power button and volume rockers are on the right edge, and the USB Type-C port is at the bottom. Instead of front firing speakers, the Pixel carries dual speaker grilles on either side of the USB port. The 3.5mm headphone jack is missing from the device.

The rumoured specifications of the Pixel 4 series smartphones include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and Android Q operating system.