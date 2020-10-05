Pixel 4a coming to India on Oct 17: All you need to know

Google will be launching its Pixel 4a in India on October 17. (Image: Google)

Google is finally going to launch its Pixel 4a in India on October 17. The device will be made exclusively on Flipkart and will launch in the midst of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The device is priced at $349 (approximately Rs 25,500) in the US and is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, with the taxes and the import duties. The company is yet to reveal the price of the phone.

It will be made available in the single Jet Black colour option, in the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The company has already announced that it will not be launching its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in India, due to the unavailability of 5G networks.

To recall, the company did not launch the Pixel 4 in India too, due to it coming with a Soli Radar feature, which was banned in India. The last Pixel phone launched in India was the Pixel 3a in May, last year.

Google Pixel 4a: Specifications

Google Pixel 4a sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs the company’s own Android 11 operating system. All of this is backed by a 3,140mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also supports USB PD 2.0.

The Pixel 4a is built out of a polycarbonate body and has a weight of 143 grams, making it one of the lightest smartphones in the market right now.

The device features a single rear camera module consisting of a 12MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor to take selfies.

Where will the Google Pixel 4a be made available?

Google Pixel 4a will be sold online exclusively via Flipkart. You will also be able to find it in leading offline stores including Croma, Reliance Digital and more.

The Pixel 4a will be made available via Flipkart starting October 17, during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, which means that it will come with the same offers that will be available on other gadgets during the sale. This includes 10 per cent instant discount to customers purchasing the phone via an SBI debit or credit card, and cashback on making purchases via Paytm wallet.

