Google Pixel 4a: Release date, specs, and everything else we know so far

Leaked render of Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 4a. Leaked render of Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 4a.

When Google launched Pixel 3a last year, it was not only well-received by critics but the device went on to become a commercial hit. Taking cues from the $399 Pixel 3a, Google is expected to release the Pixel 4a as early as next month. The new version will reportedly run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor and could cost $349 for the entry-level model. It’s worth noting Google has yet to confirm any details about its Pixel 4a. This story is based on leaks and speculations that have surfaced in the past few days.

Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s upcoming low-cost smartphone.

When will the Pixel 4a launch?

Google I/O 2020 was supposed to be the launch vehicle for the Pixel 4a. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, Google canceled I/O. Then it was reported that Google would launch the Pixel 4a alongside Android 11. While Goole did announce Android 11 on June 3, there was no mention of the Pixel 4A. Now, YouTuber Jon Prosser is claiming that the Pixel 4A would be launched on August 3. Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Finally happy to give a final update on Pixel 4a! The last date I gave you (provided in the tweet below) is the launch day! Pixel 4a. August 3. 100%. Only question is…

Do you care anymore? Or have they pushed this off too much? https://t.co/SZkQpvRAZI — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

How much does the Pixel 4a cost?

The Pixel 3a was launched at $399 for the base model. But given the competition is rather stiff in the mid-range segment, especially after the arrival of Apple with the iPhone SE, Google might price the Pixel 4a slightly lower to make it appealing. Speculation is rife that the Pixel 4a will cost just $349 for the 128GB variant. That would make it $50 cheaper than the base variant of the iPhone SE (2020).

Don’t expect the Pixel 4a to be as powerful as the Don’t expect the Pixel 4a to be as powerful as the Apple iPhone SE (2020) and OnePlus Nord. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

What are the Pixel 4a specs?

The Pixel 4a will be a mid-range smartphone, similar to its predecessor. Based on leaked specifications, the Pixel 4a will feature a 5.81-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 6GB RAM, a single 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,080mAh battery. If we asked to believe the leaked specs of the Pixel 4a, then the phone is already lacking in the hardware department. The Snapdragon 730G can’t compete with Apple iPhone SE’s A13 Bionic or OnePlus Nord’s Snapdragon 765G. Expect the Pixel 4a to run Android 10 when it launches next month. However, the Pixel 4a will be one of the first Android devices to get Android 11.

What Does the Pixel 4a look like?

The new Pixel 4a is said to look a lot like the Pixel 4, Google’s flagship smartphone. 91Mobiles has published a series of renders and based on that, the Pixel 4a appears to have a hole-punch display, a fingerprint reader on the back and a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you are looking for a compact Android smartphone, the Pixel 4a might fit in your pocket.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd