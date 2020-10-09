Google Pixel 4a launched in India at introductory price of Rs 29,999

Pixel 4a gets introductory price of Rs 29,999

Google gets extremely aggressive with the pricing of the newly launched Pixel 4a as well as Nest Audio in India. Ahead of the official release, the tech giant announces the India pricing for the Pixel 4a and Nest Audio smart speaker. The Pixel 4a is launched at Rs 31,999 in the country but Google has set a special price for the phone at Rs 29,999. The Nest Audio smart speaker has been launched at Rs 7,999. The introductory price of the smart speaker is set at 6,999 in the country.

Globally, the Pixel 4a is priced at $349 (approx Rs 25,673). It’s good to see Google taking the Indian market seriously and pricing the Pixel 4a aggressively in the country. Among the three Pixel phones launched recently, only the Pixel 4a will be available in India, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will not be released. The Pixel 4a comes in just one variant 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Both the Pixel 4a and Nest Audio will be available on Flipkart as part of their Big Billion Day Specials, starting Friday, October 16. While the Pixel 4a will continue to be available on Flipkart, Nest Audio smart speaker will be available soon at retail outlets across the country at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq. Nest Audio will be available in India in two colors: Chalk and Charcoal.

The Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.8-inch Full HD OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone offers a standard 60Hz refresh display unlike the Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a is available only in one Just black colour option and incorporates a fingerprint scanner on the back.

In terms of performance, the Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618 paired with 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM.

The camera is one of the key highlights of all Pixel phones and the Pixel 4a is no exception. At the back, the Pixel 4a comes with a single 12.2MP camera while for selfies there’s an 8MP shooter. The phone is backed by a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast charging support out-fo-the-box.

The Google Pixel 4a also comes with features like Recorder that now connects with Google Docs to seamlessly save and share transcriptions and recordings (English only). The phone also includes features like the Personal Safety app for real-time emergency notifications. It comes with Live Caption that provides real-time captioning (English only) for video and audio content.

