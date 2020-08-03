Google Pixel 4a launch set for today: Everything we know about the ‘iPhone SE’ rival

Google Pixel 4a will take on the likes of iPhone SE (2020), Galaxy A51 and OnePlus Nord. Google Pixel 4a will take on the likes of iPhone SE (2020), Galaxy A51 and OnePlus Nord.

Google will almost certainly unveil the Pixel 4a today, a sequel to last year’s Pixel 3a. Even though Google hasn’t launched the device yet, we already know a lot about the budget-friendly smartphone. With the Pixel 4a reportedly going to cost $349, there’s a lot of interest in a Pixel 3a successor. Besides the standard Pixel 4a, what we also likely see today is a 5G-enabled Pixel 4a with slightly superior specs and high price – if we believe the hype.

Here’s a look at everything we know about the Google Pixel 4a.

Three models expected

Rumour has it that Google is likely to launch not one or two but three models in the Pixel 4a series. The first model will be a 4G LTE-variant, while the other two supports 5G. All three models are said to sport a 5.8-inch OLED screen alongside updated specs under the hood and an improved rear camera on the back. Allegedly, both 5G-ready Pixel 4a models are said to come with a dual-camera setup on the rear. However, the standard model will only feature a single camera on the back.

Upgraded specs

As you might expect from a low-end Pixel phone, the Pixel 4a – especially the base model – will have a Snapdragon 730G processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the other models are supposed to get a slightly improved Snapdragon processor, though details are not out yet. Expect the Pixel 4a to sport a familiar square camera array on the back of the phone, with the power button and volume rocker on the right side. Some leaks suggest the phone will carry a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Aimed at Apple iPhone SE (2020)

The entry-level Pixel 3a was so good when it made its debut last year. With the Pixel 4a, Google will be using the same formula to create a compact smartphone with a mid-range processor, excellent camera and slick Android experience. However, this time, the pressure is on Google to launch the phone at an even lower price bracket. All signs indicate a $349 price for the Pixel 4a with 128GB storage. The original Pixel 3a was launched at $399. Notably, the iPhone SE (2020) starts at $399. By charging $50 less for the Pixel 4a, Google may potentially lure budget-conscious customers who aren’t willing to spend their money on the iPhone SE and OnePlus Nord.

