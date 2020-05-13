Google Pixel 4a launch isn’t too far; could go official alongside Android 11 Public Beta 1

The device could still launch on the reported May 22 date, and the date change at Vodafone’s end could just be for the deliveries. (Image: Evan Blass) The device could still launch on the reported May 22 date, and the date change at Vodafone’s end could just be for the deliveries. (Image: Evan Blass)

Google recently announced the cancellation of its I/O developers conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic where it was expected to launch the Pixel 4a smartphone. Due to the cancellation, the launch was reportedly postponed to May 22. However, as per a new report by Caschys Blog, the launch date seems to have been pushed to June 3, 2020.

According to the report, the device was spotted inside of Vodafone Germany’s database with a delivery date of June 5. This might have been done because of the Android 11 Beta Launch Show, which is scheduled for June 3.

The company will reportedly showcase the device alongside the launch of the Android 11 Public Beta 1. This helps put some context to the Android 11 Beta launch show announcement video, which stated that there is a “whole bunch of other stuff we’re not ready to tell you about yet.” Followed by “Let’s hope that doesn’t leak.”

We recommend that you take this news with a grain of salt as the company is yet to say anything about the upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone. The device could still launch on the reported May 22 date. We recommend that you wait a bit for news from the company itself.

Android 11 Beta Launch Show will be streamed live on June 3 at 11 AM ET, which converts to 8:30 PM IST. You will be able to watch the hour-long event on YouTube.

Google Pixel 4a rumoured specifications

According to leaked specifications, the Google Pixel 4a will sport a 5.81-inch full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will run the company’s own Android 10 operating system. All of this will be backed by a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

On the back, the Google Pixel 4a will feature a 12.2MP camera with both OIS and EIS support. On the front, it will sport an 8MP sensor with an 84-degree field of view located inside of a hole-punch on the top left corner of the smartphone.

According to a previously leaked billboard design, Google Pixel 4a will be priced at $399 (approximately Rs 30,000). If it launches at this price, it would go up directly against the recently launched Apple iPhone SE.

