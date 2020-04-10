Google Pixel 4a launch imminent, but don’t expect an XL version

Pixel 4a: Google could be planning to launch a cheaper, Pixel smartphone to rival Apple’s rumoured iPhone 9. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Pixel 4a: Google could be planning to launch a cheaper, Pixel smartphone to rival Apple’s rumoured iPhone 9. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Google could be planning to release the Pixel 4a, a new mid-range smartphone, according to growing rumours. The handset – which will replace the Pixel 3a – has been widely expected to launch in the coming days. Now, 9to5Google has leaked the full specifications of the smartphone ahead of the device debut.

First things first, the Pixel 4a will reportedly feature a 5.8-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2,340×1,080. A Full HD display is pretty common on every mid-range phone these days, but the good thing is that screen is of OLED quality which translates to bright colours and deep blacks. Notably, the Pixel 4a’s 5.8-inch screen is larger than the Pixel 3a’s 5.6-inch display but smaller than the 6-inch Pixel 3a XL.

The phone is going to be powered by a Snapdragon 730 processor along with 6GB RAM and a 3080mAh battery, with 64GB and 128GB storage options. It’s an improvement over the Pixel 3a, which came with a Snapdragon 670 processor. The handset will offer a single 12.2MP camera sensor on the rear with OIS. The front-facing camera will be of an 8MP quality. The report says the Pixel 4a will ship in two colour options” “Just Black” and “Barely Blue”.

The Pixel 4a may seem to look like the Pixel 4, but don’t expect the mid-range phone to get features like Face Lock and the Soli radar chip. The Pixel 4a is expected to start at $399 in the US. Interestingly, there won’t be a Google Pixel 4a XL, new rumours suggest. This means Google will offer just one handset in the Pixel 4a lineup.

There has been a growing number of leaks around the Pixel 4a. Reports have suggested that Google could be planning to launch the Pixel 4a in the early part of May. Originally Google would have targeted the release at the now cancelled I/O developer conference.

For Google, the Pixel 4a is more than an experiment. Google’s Pixel smartphones have never gained commercial success, though the Pixel 3a was a surprise success. It remains to be seen if Google introduces the Pixel 4a in India, which is the world’s second-largest smartphone market. Its Pixel 4 never made it to India, thanks to the soli radar chip which is not commercially allowed in the country.

