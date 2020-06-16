Google reportedly delays Pixel 4a citing ‘market conditions’

Google Pixel 4a launch delayed again. (Image: OnLeaks x 9aMobiles) Google Pixel 4a launch delayed again. (Image: OnLeaks x 9aMobiles)

Google’s mid-range smartphone Pixel 4a is yet to be announced. The device is already a month late and reports suggest that the wait could extend way back to October. YouTuber and tipster Jon Prosser shared the information on Twitter that the Google Pixel 4a has been delayed again but the announcement could still happen on July 13.

Prosser said that the launch of ‘Just Black’ colour model of the Pixel 4a has been pushed back to October 22, whereas the ‘Barely Blue’ has been removed entirely. It is not clear whether Google has delayed the Barely Blue Pixel 4a to next year or decided to scrap it completely.

Earlier, Prosser had suggested that Pixel 4a could be announced on July 13, 2020. However, the Black variant was said to be launched on August 6, whereas the Blue variant was reported to be launched on October 1, 2020. The new information suggests further delay in the launch but the announcement date remains unchanged.

Pixel 4a launch keeps pushing back

Under normal circumstances, the Pixel 4a could have been a month old. However, Google has been pushing the launch again and again. Prosser maintains that the delay is not because of the supply chain. He said that the units are ready to ship but Google is pushing back the launch date because of market conditions.

Pixel 4a I’m confused too, but here’s what I know 👇 Timelines got pushed due to market conditions – not due to supply chain. Units are ready to ship. Announcement

July 13 Market launch

“Just Black” – August 6th

“Barely Blue” – October 1st Pixel 5 likely pushed back, also. https://t.co/d6QLtKzxSB — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2020

Google’s Pixel 4a was expected to be launched on May 13 at the Google I/O 2020 event, which ended up being cancelled. The launch was then pushed back to June at the Android 11 Beta Show but it was postponed yet again.

Pixel 5 could also be delayed

Prosser also claimed that the Pixel 5 release will likely be pushed back as well. He also raised the possibility that since there is not going to be an XL model of the device this year, Google could launch the Pixel 4a together with the Pixel 5 at the same event.

Google Pixel 4a specs and price

According to various leaks and rumours, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to have a 5.8-inch OLED screen with a cutout for the 8MP front-facing camera. The device is said to have a 12.2MP rear camera with both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The Pixel 4a could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. There is no word on the pricing of the upcoming mid-range device from Google but it is being speculated that the tech giant will unveil the phone at a price of $349 for the 128GB storage option.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd