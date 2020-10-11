Google Pixel 4a FAQ: All your questions, answered

Google's Pixel 4a is a compact smartphone with a great camera experience. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

There is a new contender in the mid-range smartphone segment, and it’s none other than Google. Pixel 4a, Google long-awaited mid-range phone, is coming to India. With the 5.8-inch Pixel 4a, Google finally has a phone that can stand in a sea of smartphones from the competition, including Apple.

The Pixel 4a will go on sale next week, and we will have a full review of the device soon. In the meantime, you can read a breakdown of the questions you might have. What it’s like to use the Pixel 4a? What are its specifications? How much does it cost?

Here’s what you need to know about the Pixel 4a.

The basics

When and where I will get it?

The Pixel 4a will be made available in India on October 16 as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. For now, Flipkart is the only place from where you can buy the Pixel 4a.

How much does it cost?

The Pixel 4a costs Rs 29,999 for the model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is the only model the Pixel 4a comes in.

The Pixel 4a is a compact smartphone with a 5.8-inch display. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The Pixel 4a is a compact smartphone with a 5.8-inch display. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

What colours will it come in?

Unfortunately, Pixel 4a can be purchased in only Just Black colour option.

Is it bigger than the OnePlus Nord?

No, the Pixel 4a is actually a small phone by today’s standards. It has a 5.8-inch display, so that screen is smaller than the OnePlus Nord’s 6.4-inch screen. That means the Pixel 4a is much more comfortable to hold in your hand. The Pixel 4a feels more like a budget phone, though, thanks to its polycarbonate shell. That said, the Pixel 4a still feels solid and fairly robust.

The 5.8-inch screen is still large, but how does that display look?

The front of the phone is dominated by a 5.8-inch 2,340 x 1,080 resolution OLED screen with little bezels and a small hole for the front-facing camera. The display itself is bright and sharp, and you will not face any trouble while reading WhatsApp messages in direct sunlight.

The Pixel 4a is a modern-looking smartphone with a punch-hole front camera. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Pixel 4a is a modern-looking smartphone with a punch-hole front camera. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Does the Pixel 4a screen offer 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rates?

No, the Pixel 4a’s display is limited to the 60Hz display rather than the 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rates. Yes, a higher refresh rate would result in smoother animations and scrolling, but the difference is small enough.

And what’s so special with the camera?

The Pixel lineup is known for excellent cameras, and the Pixel 4a impressed on that front. Based on early impressions, the 12.2MP f/1.7 single rear camera managed to impress with good quality photos. The picture quality is good with excellent depth of field and colours look accurate. Even though the Pixel 4a lacks the telephoto lens, the camera still does a great job with background blur. On the front, there’s an 8MP camera for selfies.

What are the specs?

The Pixel 4a ships with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G and 6GB of RAM. There’s 128GB of storage, which cannot be expanded through a microSD card. Apps open quickly, and we didn’t notice any stutter while playing a few games. That said, it’s too early to comment on the performance as the testing is being done.

The Pixel 4a has a polycarbonate unibody design. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The Pixel 4a has a polycarbonate unibody design. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

How is the Pixel 4a’s battery life?

We’ve spent 24 hours so far testing out the Pixel 4a. That isn’t enough to effectively judge the Pixel 4a’s battery life. So you have to wait until we are done testing out the phone. That said, the Pixel 4a has a smaller 3140mAh battery inside, but Google promises a full day of juice on a single charge.

What about the software?

Being a Pixel device. the Pixel 4a runs run mostly stock Android without any bloatware apps. While our unit initially ran Android 10, we immediately updated it to Android 11. The new update brings a lot of new features including redesigned notifications, a new power menu with smart home controls, Message bubbles, screen recording, improved work profiles, and more. For many consumers, especially geeks, the stock Android is really the phone’s selling point.

If you buy a Pixel 4a, you will get a stock version of Android and three years of security updates. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) If you buy a Pixel 4a, you will get a stock version of Android and three years of security updates. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Does the Pixel 4a support 5G?

The Pixel 4a misses out on 5G support, but that’s not necessarily a major drawback when considering this phone. After all, no Indian telecom operators currently support 5G, the next generation of mobile internet connection that offers much faster data download and upload speeds.

Does the Pixel 4a have a headphone jack?

Yes, the Pixel 4a does have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is the Pixel 4a water-resistant?

No, the Pixel 4a doesn’t have an official IP rating for water and dust resistance.

What about wireless charging?

No, the Pixel 4a doesn’t support Qi wireless charging but there is fast charging.

Does the Pixel 4a have stereo speakers?

Yes, the Pixel 4a does come with stereo speakers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd