Google Pixel 4A 5G set to launch this week: Key specs, price and more

Google Pixel 4a 5G (Source: Google)

Google is all set to release its new flagship phone for 2020 with all pomp and show on September 30th. Along with that, the tech giant will bring in a brand-new 5G variant of the earlier launched Google Pixel 4A. Although their release date in India is yet to be confirmed by the company, they are rumoured to be released sometime during next month.

Pixel 4A is touted to come with a 6.2-inch punch-hole full HD OLED display in 1080×2340 pixels of screen resolution clad in Corning gorilla glass 3. With 82.9% screen-to-body ratio and with 461 PPI density it is expected to flaunt HDR support at an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 90 Hz refresh rate.

The new variant will run on Android 11 OS out of the box. It will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and Adreno 620 GPU while the phone will be bundled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage but with no external card slot this time. According to various leaks, the phone is speculated to launch at a price of Rs. 37,990 in India.

In addition to it, the new Pixel 4A 5G comes bundled with a dual-camera setup with 12MP wide-camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera enabled to capture 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at 30, 60 and 120fps. It also features an 8MP front camera for selfies.

Besides that, the phone is rumoured to be powered by a Li-Po 3,800 mAh non-removable battery along with 18 W fast charger. Other highlights of the device are that it will come with a plastic frame and plastic back body and would be available only in black colour.

Google is also preparing to release a new Chromecast and Nest speaker along with Pixel 5 which will flaunt many new features including 6.0-inch HD+ display with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage bundled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd