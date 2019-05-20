Google Pixel 4 XL’s punch-hole display design leaked again in new render

Google Pixel 3a series just launched, but rumours and leaks around the Pixel 4 have already started the buzz around these upcoming devices. Google typically launches the new Pixel phones in October, and according to leaks this time, we could be looking at a significant design revamp for the Pixel 4 phones. A new image of the Pixel 4 XL leaked on Slashleaks, which shows the punch hole display in the front.

The punch hole display is what we have seen on Samsung phones with the cutout for the front camera on the side, rather than a prominent notch like seen on the current Pixel 3 XL. According to the description, the Pixel 4 XL will have an full screen display with dual front facing cameras, and dual front firing speakers. The image of the Pixel 4 XL appears to be based from a patent.

The latest render however, shows that the phone does have buttons on the side. This is in contrast to a previous leak by a YouTube channel Front Page Tech, which claimed the Pixel 4 would not have any buttons, though this also suggested the punch hole display.

Based on the latest image, it looks like Google will include dual cameras at the front of the Pixel 4 XL, just like it has done on the Pixel 3 series. However, the display will have a hole for the camera, and an edge-to-edge design otherwise. The previous leak also claimed that Google Pixel series will come with capacitive touch buttons.

So far with the Google Pixel 4 we have seen leaks reveal that the phones are codenamed “Coral” and “Needlefish,” which is in line with the kind of codenames that Google has gone for in the past. However, another codename for the Pixel 4 XL is supposedly ‘Flame’.

Benchmark scores of the Pixel 4 XL have also leaked claiming 6GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. While it is given that the Pixel 4 series will run the newer Qualcomm flagship processor, benchmark scores need to taken with a pinch of salt.

The 6GB RAM would be an upgrade over the 4GB RAM version that Google has offered with the Pixel phones so far, an approach that has also been criticised, given some flagship phones like Samsung Galaxy S10+, OnePlus 7 Pro are offering 12GB RAM variants.

Leaks have also claimed that Google will finally introduce an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 4 phones with the new display. There’s still plenty of time before the Google Pixel 4 actually launches if one goes by the October timeline, and we will have to wait and see what else is revealed before the phones go official.