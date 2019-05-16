Google Pixel 4 series could come with punch-hole camera, no physical buttons: Report

Google unveiled the Pixel 3a series smartphone last week and looks like it is gearing up for the successor to the Pixel 3 series. The upcoming Pixel flagship is rumoured to sport Galaxy S10 like screen with punch-hole camera. However, a new leak suggests that Pixel 4 will not have physical buttons at all.

Advertising

YouTube channel Front Page Tech cites a leaker who tipped the channel about the Pixel 4 details. According to the tipster, the Google Pixel 4 series will not have any physical buttons on the sides. In its place, the phone will have capacitive touch buttons.

The YouTube channel also mentioned that the Google Pixel 4 will have stereo speakers while revising the earlier rumours that Pixel 4 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and an Infinity-O like screen of the Galaxy S10 series which will host a front camera in the punch-hole.

A slashleak render also suggests that the Pixel 4 is also supposed to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Twitter handle @PhoneDesigner made the concept render which looks similar to the Galaxy S10e.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 4 series smartphone at some point in the first half of October. As per the concept renders, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL might differ in camera sensor counts.

Advertising

Also read | Google Pixel 4 could come with improved dual-SIM support: Report

While the Pixel 4 is supposed to come with a single camera sensor at the back and front of the phone, the Pixel 4 XL might have dual camera sensors both at the back and at the front.