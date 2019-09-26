Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on reveals faster Google Assistant, Face unlock

Google Pixel 4 series is expected to launch next month. Ahead of its official debut, we are seeing more leaks around the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The latest one comes from Nextrift that has posted first impressions of Google Pixel 4 XL. In a separate post, the site has highlighted the next-generation Google Assistant that the company announced at its annual developer conference in May this year is noticeably quicker at processing requests.

Google had said that its next-generation Google Assistant is 10 times faster and will arrive on the new Pixel phones. The company also revealed that it can process requests instantly without needing to say ‘Hey Google’ each time, something that Nextrift has confirmed. In addition, the Assistant’s new interface is also very eye-catching, the website added.

The Pixel 4 XL unit that the site got its hands-on is the white colour option and it has a square-shaped camera module at the back that Google already revealed sometime back. Google has ditched a two-tone back design that we have seen on the Pixel series so far. Nextrift pointed out that the phone has a very light matte textured finish, which feels almost like regular glass.

The Pixel 4 XL does not ship with a physical fingerprint sensor, instead relies on face unlock, the setup for which is similar to Apple’s FaceID. Google had said previously that with the face unlock set up, it unlocks the phone as soon as the user looks at it. The features will also work even if the user is holding the phone upside down, the company revealed. As per the site, the face unlock on Pixel 4 XL is quick and seems to work even in darker environments. It also worked when the phone was held sideways or upside down.

Google Pixel 4 XL has the option of enabling Smooth Display, where the refresh rate will be set to 90 Hz as default. However, for apps that do not support 90Hz, it should dynamically switch to the standard 60Hz. The phone will sport a 6.23-inch display with a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. Other specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, 3,700mAh battery, a 12.2MP rear camera, and an 8.1MP front camera.